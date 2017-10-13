50 Cent Annihilates Wendy Williams By Comparing Her To The Beast

50 Cent is the latest celebrity to go after Wendy Williams who was already having a tough week, month, and year.

By now, half of the universe knows that it is not a good idea to poke 50 Cent — just ask Fat Joe, Ja Rule, actress Vivica A. Fox, and his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins.

On a recent episode of her BET show and despite the fact that Williams and the rapper work for the same network, she decided to focus on the lack of relationship between 50 Cent and his 21-year-old son, Marquise Jackson.

The Power actor and Marquise’s mother, Tompkins, has had a tumultuous relationship over the years with mudslinging, lawsuits, and more.

Williams, who is a mother to a young man, said it it is time for the hip-hop star to grow up and reach out to Marquise.

A very angry 50 Cent shared a picture of Williams in a bikini and captioned it: “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherfucker Focus on your own shit bitch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL #50centralbet.”

He later added: “Yeah bitch, you f4cking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I’m a show up. #50centralbet.”

It is not known if Williams will keep the beef going.

Again, the rap music star should be left alone because he will go as far as dragging and shading his own son to get a point accross.

The business mogul recently wrote about his court-ordered child support to Tompkins: “Child support release party Friday 13, Club Lust 1:00 AM Happy Hour drinks on me. Tom petty is alive !!! Ladies with no kids, Free Admission Ladies who didn’t collect child support, Free Admission.”

After getting bashed he did delete the post and shared a more friendly caption about his aunt.

50 Cent might be too big of a challenge for Williams, time for her to find a new target.