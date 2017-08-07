50 Cent And Gabrielle Union Air BET Shows Rivalry – Should Dwyane Wade Intervene?

According to 50 Cent, Dwyane Wade needs to hurry up and talk to his wife, Gabrielle Union, who dared to speak up on social media.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, loves celebrity feuds.

He is famous for his impressive musical career but also for almost destroying other artists like Rick Ross, Fat Joe, R. Kelly, Ja Rule, and The Game.

He also has a long-running beef with the entire cast of Fox’s “Empire.”

Over the weekend, the “Before I Self Destruct” star took to Instagram where he indirectly started a new fight with Union.

The hit maker also bragged about his upcoming show on BET and the fact that it will rapidly become the number one program on the network.

The business mogul wrote: “Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with “Power,” what happened to it? I don’t hear anyone talking shit anymore. Now I’m gonna take over BET.”

While 50 Cent did not mention Union or her BET show, “Being Mary Jane,” by names, she felt compelled to answer.

Union is not really the feuding type, which is why it is not that surprising that she put out a positive note about actors celebrating each other.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” actress wrote: “I don’t compete with other artists, only celebrate. Enough space for all of us to succeed. Cheers to Power and cheers to other creative folks uplifting each other. ALL our programming could use more shine, so I opt to [uplift]. I know that celebrating others in no way dims my shine. Keep shining @50cent.”

You keep it up I'm a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain't gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

The very competitive MC replied by: [email protected] I’m never gonna argue with you because your Wades lady. I like Wade, I got a lot of respect for him. This post has nothing to do with you, but you know I’m gonna be #1 at BET, and I want you to know your Mary Jane show is welcome to stay on my network. LOL.”

He later returned to mock Union with another post: “You keep it up I’m a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain’t gonna like this shit. LOL.”

Fans weighed in on the exchange with diverse opinions.

One said: “Keep shining 50. #Gabriel Union this has got nothing to do with you. Stay on your lane.”

Another shared: “I can’t believe people watch being Mary or whatever that show is”

A fan concluded by: “How would you feel if he did that to your mom, sister or daughter? Will you still “lmao” then? A generation of stupidity! Instead of building each other up we rejoice when someone speaks disrespectful/negative to them. Instead of hoping we all win in this fight!”

Was Union wrong to get into this messy situation?