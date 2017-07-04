4th of July Barbecue Party At The Kardashian-West Mansion!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to celebrate the 4th of July early this year, with a lovely family barbecue. Of course, fans saw all the prep work on Kim’s Snapchat.

The KUWK star shared on social media some food that got us mouth-watering: plantains, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, green beans and more.

She cooked throughout the whole morning and used this opportunity to thank one member of her staff, her Jamaican nanny who taught her how to make all those dishes. Pictures with jerk chicken, jerk pork and oxtail got us all dizzy and quite hungry.

Guests got together in the couple’s backyard in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood, where they enjoyed Kim’s plates and chilled with some of Kanye’s hits.

Along with Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, who gave a real show on Bruno Mars’ song ‘That’s What I Like,’ 2 Chainz was one guest that had some really good time.

The 39-years old rapper shared the fun and posted a pic on Instagram, alongside his wife, Kesha Ward, his kids Halo, Heaven and Harmony as well as West and Kardashian and their kids North and Saint, captioning the photo ‘Family pic.’

Happy Sunday A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

2 Chainz posted another photo with a grinning West, who wore a multicolored flannel for the barbecue. He wrote ‘Happy Sunday,’ feelings shown by Kanye’s big smile.

But long-time buddy and business partner JAY-Z wasn’t at the party.

Pretty normal under current circumstances, with JAY-Z’s exclusive streaming service Tidal reportedly owing Kanye 3-million dollars and Beyonce’s husband dropping some nasty lyrics to Ye on his new album, 4:44.

AS a matter of fact, Kim even filmed a clip at the barbecue with the subtle lyrics, ‘Laaah lah lah wait ’til I get my money right.’ Let that sink in for a moment…