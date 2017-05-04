46-Year-Old Naomi Campbell Says She Thinks About Having Kids All The Time But Needs The Right Man

The supermodel Naomi Campbell has previously said she would consider adopting a child, but now the 46-year-old star is thinking about having her own baby. The former Covergirl model is now 46-years-old, is it too late?

Advertisement

In a new interview, the model revealed she wants to have a baby, and the thought has crossed her mind many times.

She said, “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

The interviewer asked her if she would have the baby herself, she said, “Maybe. Maybe…Maybe.”

Although Naomi wants to have a child, her difficulty is finding the right man.

She said, “I do want a father figure. I think it’s important.”

The model is ready to settle down after a lifetime of partying and living the supermodel lifestyle.

Naomi, who was born in London, England, has always been honest about her documented battle with drugs and alcohol.

When talking about her personal road to recovery, she encouraged others to open up about the struggles they face.

She empathized, “people tried to shame me about the fact that I went to get help. You should never feel shame because recovery is a positive thing.”

The model revealed when she was struggling at the time, the issue of mental health was a hush-hush-problem that no one wanted to discuss.

She said, “but when I first went, people were not open about this stuff.”

The model went on to say many issues need to be brought into the spotlight.

Campbell is busy with philanthropic work lately, and she credited Nelson Mandela for igniting her love for charity.

She said Nelson was the one who made her “consciously aware.”

Advertisement

Good luck to Naomi on her path to motherhood!