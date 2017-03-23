The REAL Reason Khloe Kardashian Is “Begging” Tristan Thompson To Marry Her!

According to new reports, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are already discussing marriage, and if things go Khloe’s way, they are going to walk down the aisle really soon!

However, despite past beliefs that the Kardashian wants to get married as soon as possible because she wants to have kids, it turns out that marriage might be just a scheme to cash in some money for reality TV star.

According to the source close to the Kardashian clan, Khloe is practically “begging” the basketball player to marry her so that the event will become a huge plotline of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and raise the falling ratings.

Who knows, maybe they’ll get their own show as well, just like Rob Kardashian.

As fans may already be aware, Khloe has been hinting for a while that she and Tristan are engaged by wearing a huge diamond ring! Of course, her followers immediately noticed it on her left hand’s ring finger and began speculating that the two have already eloped!

Besides getting revenge on her ex-husband Lamar Odom and cashing in some money, Khloe would also finally be able to have kids! The Kardashian has been talking about becoming a mother for almost a decade now, and she even froze some eggs just to be sure.

However, according to the source, Tristan and Khloe are yet to get engaged.

“Khloe would be the first person to let the world know if he popped the question to her. She wants to be with him forever and the fact that he is just as fame-hungry as she is, makes them perfect together,” stated the insider.