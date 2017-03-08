23 Years Old SNL Star Pete Davidson Admits Shocking Decade-Long Drug Addiction

You may have noticed that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has not been appearing a lot on the show lately – in fact, he’s been absent for quite a while now, and fans were beginning to wonder what happened behind the scenes of the hit comedy show.

Now, the comedian himself decided to throw some light on the matter and reveal the main reason why he was unable to participate in the live show.

According to his shocking Instagram post, the 23 years old revealed that he has been struggling with drug addiction for almost ten years and that now, he is finally sober after he decided to “quit drugs.”

“I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” he posted on the social media platform.

The SNL star thanked his girlfriend, close friends and Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie, for helping him overcome his addiction.

“It wasn’t easy, but I got myself a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man,” he wrote, not forgetting to thank his supporting fans as well. “I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise.”

In the end, he wrote an inspiring and encouraging message for his 400,000 followers.

“Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got.”

As fans may already be aware, the comedy star has been going through a lot, despite his young age.

Davidson’s hardships have pushed him towards addiction, but in the end, they also shaped him to be the person he is today and gave him the ambition and strength to recognize his flaws and try to fix them.

The stand-up comedian’s firefighter father passed away tragically in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“Missing the legend,” the son who lost his father when he was only 8, posted on the 15th anniversary of his death.