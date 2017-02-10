21 Year Old Denies Affair With Peter Cook – “We Are Good Friends!”

Although Peter Cook is known for his preference when it comes to younger women, the 21 years old Zoey Tess insisted that she is not in fact dating Christie Brinkley’s ex.

“We’re not dating. We just had met up one time. I can’t give any more information other than that…we are good friends. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” claimed Tess.

Earlier this week, the 57 year old Cook and much younger Tess were spotted together in the Hamptons. In order to capture the moment, the young woman took quite a provocative selfie.

“I was in the Hamptons to discuss my music with a friend and I stopped to have dinner with Peter on my way home. We are friends on social media. That’s it. I have no romantic association with him,” Tess explained.

“We’re good friends. I’m working on a music career so he offered to help me and at the dinner we talked about music and I think it was a little misinterpreted.”

“He reached about six months ago via Instagram and I had no idea who he was,” she said of how they met.

“Then he added me on Facebook and we are family friends with Michael Lohan and the Lohan family, so we had a mutual friend on Facebook which was Michael Lohan, so I was like, ‘who is this guy?’ And then he approached me about helping with music and stuff like that, and then the dating stuff and then it was just the one meet up.”

About two years ago, Tess opened a SoundCloud page for her music, her most recent single being “Superstar” – a track that she posted four months ago.

Meanwhile, 63 year old Brinkley celebrated her return to Sports Illustrated alongside Sailor and her daughter with Billy Joel, Alexa Ray.

Brinkley and Cook’s marriage ended after he was caught having an affair with an 18 year old office clerk.