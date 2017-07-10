21 Savage Openly Defends Blac Chyna While Girlfriend Amber Rose Stays Silent — What Does It Mean?

Amber Rose is a mom, a philanthropist, and a women’s rights activist. The model has constantly bashed slut-shaming and has even founded an annual march to advocate for feminism among other things. She and Blac Chyna are usually like two peas in a pod but why hasn’t she publicly commented on the fallout from her BFF’s breakup with Rob Kardashian?

The 33-year-old ‘Amber Rose Slutwalk’ creator is very vocal about the ramifications and psychological effects of slut-shaming and is usually quick to jump to the defense of women who experience it, but she hasn’t said anything about Rob Kardashian releasing nude photos and hurling accusations of promiscuity against her dear friend.

She could be possibly supporting Chyna behind the scenes, but some believe that Amber doesn’t want to get into another spat with the Kardashian Clan. The last time she did so with Khloe Kardashian, it did not end well.

#PressPlay #21Savage weighs in on the #RobKardashian and #BlacChyna situation! Via: @real923la A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, has found some unlikely allies in T.I and other celebs, but the latest rapper to speak out is someone very close to Amber.

None other than her new beau 21 Savage. The 24-year-old claimed that what Rob did was wrong in every way in a recent interview.

Savage, who appears to be very mature for his age, went on to say that Chyna’s love life and parenting are two separate things. Although Rob may pay for her place to stay and her cars, it doesn’t mean that he can control and embarrass her if she decides to move on because it’s his responsibility to make sure his baby’s well-being is intact — including putting a shelter over her head.

It could be that Amber is too love-struck right now to fight any battles alongside her best friend. She’s currently with her boyfriend visiting his old neighborhood and hanging out with his family but the world is still waiting to hear her take on one of the most infamous incidences of revenge porn in history.