21 Savage Questions Young Thug For Not Following Him On Instagram

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/16/2017
21 Savage and Young ThugSource: SOHH.com

Young Thug and 21 Savage are inextricably linked. Not only do they both hail from Atlanta, but they’re also often musical collaborators, and they tour together. Most recently, they modeled in a fashion campaign for the athletic wear juggernaut, Adidas.

Even though they’re good friends and business partners, they like to scrabble over social media because Young Thug doesn’t follow 21 Savage on Instagram.

On the 15th of November, Thug sent a tweet out to the Issa rapper and said, “If young Metro don’t trust you. If @21savage don’t f*ck with a n****, I don’t care if I’ve been around u… n**** it’s f*ck ya!!.”

At that moment, 21 Savage took it upon himself to ask why the rapper didn’t follow him back on Instagram. He said, “why you don’t follow me back on ig den?”

#21Savage just wants that follow back but #YoungThug is only following #Future 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In response, Thug said he would follow him back but hasn’t yet. In fact, the rapper only follows another rapper, Future.

Even though 21 Savage may have difficulty getting respect from his fellow collaborator, at least Amber Rose has an affinity for the Issa creator.

As you may already know, It’s been rumored that Amber and Savage are engaged. The Atlanta-based rapper even went to Rose’s annual Slut-Walk in Los Angeles.

Amber said to reporters that 21 “better come” or else there would be severe repercussions. Amber was previously linked to Wiz Khalifa.

As for Savage’s newest album, Issa, it ranked at number two on the Billboard Top 200 and still is sitting on the chart at number 38 as of today. It appears as though his Instagram feuds are merely spilled milk.

