2017 Golden Globes Predictions – Which TV Shows Will Win?

The 2017 Golden Globes are almost here and we are excited to find out who is going to win. Of course, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is usually very unpredictable in its decisions but we still like to have our own predictions – besides, 2016 was a great year both for film and television series and so, it’s not too difficult to guess that at least some of your favorite will go home with an award or two.

Advertisement

Every film enthusiast looks at the big screen names that might take home the globe, but we, the binge watching fans, decided to shed some light on television’s best as well.

In the category of ‘Best Drama’ we have two fan favorites that are most likely to win – Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

We know that the Emmys usually recognize TV shows that are dialogue-heavy, like Mad Men, but the Globes are more forgiving when it comes to what makes a great TV show drama. Homeland, Breaking Bad and Boardwalk Empire are just a few of the well received shows of the genre.

Westworld and Stranger Things have built a real cult following a buzz around them in the category of supernatural/robot action.

Most probably, Stranger Things is going to win this year, even though Game of Thrones has had its best season yet. The weird atmosphere and originality of Stranger Things is definitely the style that is usually most appreciated at the Globes.

When we talk ‘Best Comedy’ Transparent as well as Donald Glover’s Atlanta are the most deserving. We predict that Transparent will win but Atlanta was actually funnier and more innovative.

In the “Best Miniseries” category, The Midnight Manager – a John Le Carré adaptation featuring Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman is almost definitely going to win. However, we believe that The People v OJ Simpson is just as good if not better. We should not forget that the show also packed some A-list film actors. Furthermore, the show poses some relevant real-life questions about the power of media, race and the criminal justice system.

What are your predictions for this year’s best TV shows?

Advertisement

Tell us your favorites in the comment section down bellow.