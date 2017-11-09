FREE NEWSLETTER
Awards

2017 CMA Awards: Ruby Rose Dishes On Taylor Swift’s Secret Sessions

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/09/2017
2017 CMA Awards Ruby Rose Dishes On Taylor Swift's Secret SessionsSource: independent.co.uk

Ruby Rose is also a fan of Taylor Swift, and she is her friend as well. E! News spoke to her at the 2017 CMA Awards where she dished on her friend, Taylor.

While Taylor was not at the event in Nashville on Wednesday night, Rose was still singing Swift’s praises, mainly when it came to her sixth studio album, Reputation.

 

Thank you for having me Nashville!!! CMAS ❤️❤️❤️ #cmas

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

In fact, the star got to hear the tracks thanks to a special invitation to one of Swift’s secret listening sessions.

‘It was a secret,’ she joked about the gathering. ‘It was great. It was amazing. I’m pumped for the album. It’s fantastic, and I bet everyone else is excited as well.’

While Taylor may have shifted musical genres in the past few years since her country beginnings, and according to Rose, all of her music still shares her flair for storytelling.

 

Two unique magazines. Poetry, paintings, lyrics & polaroids. Available Friday.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

‘I love all of Taylor Swift’s music,’ Roby confessed.

‘My favorite thing about the country is how they tell stories and that it feels so relatable, and it feels like you know that person, and I love how she’s transformed that into pop music and now we’re getting these sort of stories within a pop realm where there wasn’t necessarily as clever storytelling before.’

Taylor’s album is dropping on Friday, and we can’t wait to listen to all of it! Her fans are anxious as well, we bet!

