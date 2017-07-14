“2 Live Crew” Founder Chris Wong Won Death

Hip-Hop Group 2 Live Crew founder “Fresh Kid Ice” (Chris Wong Won) has unexpectedly died at the young age of 53.

A famous Hip Hop celebrity icon, along with his group 2 Live Crew was notorious in the early to late 1990’s for publishing criticized songs and lyrics, which winded up making it to a Supreme Court judgment ruling in favor of the groups First Amendment Rights.

2 Live Crew is most well known for their early songs “Me So Horny” (1990), “Pop that P****” (1997), and “Pop That C*****e” (1991). The Miami-based rap group 2 Live Crew originally started in the 1980’s, but seemed to gain the majority of their notoriety over legal battles once releasing the “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” album in July of 1989.

As it stands, little information has been released as to the cause of death of “Fresh Kid Ice” – real name Chris Wong Won. But, 2 Live Crew front man “Luther Campbell” appears to be very sympathetic, expressing his cherishing moments and love of Chris Wong Won “Fresh Kid Ice” Live on Twitter.

Wong’s current agent DJ DBo has released little to the public other than noting “he (Wong) was dealing with health issues recently.” Sadly, this celebrity death is little surprise to the public as Wong joins the ranks of other iconic celebrity deaths this year. David Bowie, Prince, and other famous singers that have died this year has left us in many cases speculating whether or not drugs might be the leading cause of death for celebrities.

For many fans and followers of 2 Live Crew, some are just remaining reminiscent of other great stars lost such as Amy Winehouse (2011), as a similar statement was given by Winehouse’s agent initially when the story broke of her death – which later turned out to be drug and alcohol-related poisoning.

No matter the real cause of “Fresh Kid Ices” death, it’s obvious that he along with 2 Live Crew set the bar for First Amendment speech rights when it comes to publishing and broadcasting music that have vulgar lyrics in them.

In 2014, Wong Won was quoted saying that such obscene words, originating back to when the band first started in the 1980’s only expressed and was speaking what others wouldn’t, or just writing off the lyrics as being real talk of how “guys and females talk behind closed doors” or “locker room talk”.