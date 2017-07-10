2 Chainz Reveals Where Kanye West Stands In Regard To His Relationship With Jay-Z

2 Chainz, the famous Atlanta rap dignitary, has been busy lately with his Trap House; he has been helping out the AIDS Foundation as well as promoting his new album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. But, radio show hosts find themselves increasingly interested in his day of fun with the West family, which led him to drop some revealing tidbits regarding the status of West and Jay’s friendship.

As Chainz showed up with his two young daughters, the rapper sat down to talk to the radio hosts about the alleged “beef” between the two rappers.

Is it media conjecture? Or just friendly bantering?

Chainz – while not revealing too much information – said it’s safe to say that Kanye and Jay are still friends as well as business partners.

West has a “positive and sound” mind according to the Atlanta rapper.

He said on the show, “for the most part, West was like, ‘we still brothers,’ and stuff like that. He had a couple of things that were probably personal that he’d want me to keep, but we talked about the music climate right now.”

If fans remember, there have been recent reports that Kanye left Jay’s company, TIDAL, the music-streaming service similar to Spotify, because of money issues.

Not only that, but Jay’s new album, ‘4:44’, made some subtle jabs at the Yeezy rapper and rumors were abound that Kim and Kanye were both upset about it.

Neither party has divulged on the TIDAL-matter officially yet, but we have to admit, it is a relief that they’re not feuding.

Well, according to 2 Chainz anyway.

Advertisement

In the interview, the College Park native talked about the success of his Trap House and some of its attractions, such as a trap salon, trap church, and as mentioned previously in the article, it’s HIV-testing facility. Check out the video above!