2 Chainz Pink Trap House Is Closing Down After The Lease Ends

2 Chainz took marketing genius to a whole new level while promoting his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The Atlanta rapper rented out a local house and painted it pink. He called the home the Pink Trap House and fans flocked to it like it was a holy shrine of hip hop.

Fans who still haven’t taken their picture in front of the iconic Pink Trap House should get over there right now and do it. That’s because the lease is up and 2 Chainz is moving on to other projects.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the property is managed by Cartel Properties. The owner, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, has said that she is aware of the noise and crowd complaints plaguing the home ever since 2 Chainz turned it into a rap monument.

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

She says that if she had known what would happen, she might not have rented it out and allowed the house to be turned pink. Now the house is being renovated and will reportedly be painted white so that new tenants can move in.

During its brief but highly publicized tenure, the Pink Trap House was used as a nail salon, an art gallery and an actual church where services were held. Most recently, the house was used as an HIV testing facility.

It turns out that the Pink Trap House isn’t shutting down early. 2 Chainz and his team knew that the lease was running out soon and only planned to keep the house around for a very limited time.

The Pink Trap House is moving on and going on tour now starting Aug 1st! Get your tickets on ticketmaster.com #prettygirlsliketrapmusic TOUR A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Turning the now-iconic house into a free HIV testing facility was the last hurrah for the Pink Trap House. Fulton County Health Department’s HIV HIPP program manager Lorraine Austin said that 53 people showed up and utilized the free HIV testing offer on the Fourth of July.

2 Chainz announced the move on from the Pink Trap House on Instagram. In the same message, he announced a new tour starting on August 1.

There’s no argument that 2 Chainz managed to turn a local Atlanta house into something meaningful to his fans with the Pink Trap House. Soon, the 3 bedroom home on Howell Mill Road will be returned to its nondescript pre-2 Chainz look so another family can call it home.