2 Chainz Just Turned His Pink ‘Trap’ House Into A HIV Testing Facility

2 Chainz is one of the rap game’s biggest philanthropists. The man loves to help out his community, and he’s always working to aid the everyday people. The rapper recently turned his old house into a particular kind of facility to treat potential patients.

Today, the hometown rapper is transforming his trendy Pink Trap House In Atlanta into a temporary site for free HIV testing.

Atlanta Aids, The Fulton County Board Of Health, Test Atlanta, and 2 Chainz all partnered up with the Trap Clinic, and they offered free tests between 11 am and 3:30 pm local time.

Free AIDS test at the Trap house today. #trapmusic #traphouse #2chainz #prettygirlsliketrapmusic #atl #atlanta A post shared by Jea Love (@dom_stt) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

This comes just a few months after a man named Tity Boi, used the Pink Trap House as a Trap Church for a service.

#prettygirlsliketrapmusic Available Everywhere !!! 🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚 1530 Howell Mill Rd .. A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Pastor Michael Wortham previously said to Fox 5 Atlanta on Sunday, “I appreciate 2 Chainz and the whole team for putting this house up because in a lot of respects it’s reminding people that this is a real thing in our city. So people come and take pictures, put it up on Instagram and walk away, but there are a lot of individuals who aren’t able to walk away from this daily reality.”

The rapper was also hanging out with Kanye West recently at the University Of Southern California.

The College Dropout Rapper and Chainz shot a quick game of basketball together along with the men’s team at the California university.

Thank you @uclambb for letting me and Ye ball out at the court today A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

As for what 2 Chainz is up to in his music career as-of-late, he just released his new album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, on the 16th of June.

It debuted on the charts at Number 2 behind Lorde’s Melodrama. Trap music is certainly on top of its game recently. And hopefully, more good things can come from 2 Chainz special house.