‘13 Reasons Why’ Continue To Receive Backlash Because Of Its Possibly Harmful Depictions Of Delicate Topics!

13 Reasons Why is one of the most popular shows lately but its serious topics that include bullying, sexual abuse and suicide are perceived as big concerns by parents and even suicide prevention organizations, who worry that the content could be problematic for the impressionable young audience.

Recently, an Australian mental health organization, known as Headspace has issued a warning regarding the show’s “dangerous content,” after being bombarded with thousands of emails and phone calls from those who worried 13 Reasons Why could be triggering.

According to the manager of Headspace, Kristen Douglas, “National and international research clearly indicates the very real impact and risk to harmful suicide exposure leading to increased risk and possible suicide contagion.”

It seems like Australian entertainment is very strict when it comes to the depiction of suicide and specific methods to do it.

Douglas explained that reporting about suicide in an irresponsible way could lead to more loss of lives.

She agreed that talking about it is a way of raising awareness and preventing it but there are specific ways to do so, and 13 Reasons Why is not the best example.

“[W]e need to steer clear of really dangerous things like method, or oversimplifying it to one thing like bullying,” she added.

The official website of the organization, headspace.org.au has plenty of information and help lines for the concerned parents or anyone else who confront themselves with thoughts of suicide or know of someone struggling with it.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is free of charge and available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Those with hearing problems can contact the line through TTY at 1-800-799-4889.

